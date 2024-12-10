The Friedkin Group are in the process of completing an Everton takeover.

A new dawn at Everton is approaching. Certainly, Toffees fans will be hoping for an early Christmas present with the Friedkin Group (TFG) in place before 25 December.

The American firm agreed to purchase the club from majority owner Farhad Moshiri in September. Since then, the relevant checks from the likes of the FA and the Premier League have been taking place.

There are no issues expected to be hit. Dan Friedkin, who heads TFG, is a multi-billionaire and the business already own Italian outfit AS Roma. They could be handed the keys from Moshiri very soon - the week before Christmas has been suggested.

Everton have endured several years of turbulence on and off the pitch. Almost £400 million has been lost in the past four years, resulting in an eight-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules last season. However, against the odds, relegation has been avoided in the previous three seasons.

Certainly, TFG’s chief aim will be to return Everton to the upper echelons of English football. That will take some time and what will be required is a robust leadership structure. The Toffees have had a makeshift board for 18 months after the resignations of chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp in June 2023.

Colin Chong has operated as interim CEO while still serving as chief stadium development officer while James Maryniak has held the reins as chief finance officer. Everton supporters know that a proper hierarchy is required - and according to the iNews, a new board will be immediately announced ‘followed by an executive team that will be confronted by a series of pressing questions on the football side of the business’.

There have been some question marks around Sean Dyche’s future. Dyche has been in the Goodison Park hot seat for almost two years and kept Everton in the Premier League in challenging financial circumstances. The Toffees sit 15th in the table this season although sections of fans have called for a change of manager.

Dyche has insisted several times he is still to speak to TFG. Per iNews reports a decision on Dyche has still to be made. But TFG are reportedly ‘big fans of the German school of management’ so could look overseas if they opted to part ways with Dyche.

Former Everton boss David Moyes, out of work since leaving West Ham United at the end of last season, has also been suggested as a possible alternative.