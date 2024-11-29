Everton takeover news as new Farhad Moshiri update emerges.

Farhad Moshiri is willing to convert his Everton shareholder loans into equity should the club’s prospective takeover not be completed before Premier League rules change, reports suggest.

According to the Guardian, Moshiri is willing for his £451m loan into shares after last week’s vote on associated party transaction (APT) rules. From 11 January 202, shareholder loans will become the subject of a fair market value test. As things stand, it is suggested that Everton would need to pay £21.3 million based on the Bank of England’s current interest rate of 4.75% to cover such loan. Otherwise, the Blues could be at risk of breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules for a third time, having been hit with a combined eight-point deduction last season.

But it is expected that Everton will have new owners before the latest APT regulations come into place. The Friedkin Group (TFG) are currently in the process of purchasing Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake having agreed a deal in September and Moshiri’s loan through his company Bluesky Capital will be removed.

However, TFG, spearheaded by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, will inherit debt owed to Rights and Media Funding and A-Cap, while they have already put £200 million into the club to take on debt that was owed to MSP Sports Capital, Andy Bell and George Downing along with providing working capital.

TFG are awaiting regulatory approval but it thought the deal will be ratified in December. It is reported by the Guardian that the American firm have already ‘made attempts to improve’ the relationship with the Premier League during the takeover process.