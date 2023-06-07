The Toffees have reportedly been linked with this unlikely signing.

Everton have been linked with a move for Al-Duhail SC forward Michael Olunga, who has scored 40 goals in Qatar this season.

The Toffees are desperate for attacking reinforcements after enduring another difficult campaign in which they narrowly avoided relegation for a second successive season. Goals have been extremely difficult to come by as Everton finished with the lowest goals scored. But could the 6’3” Kenyan be the answer?

Olunga has been scoring goals for fun in the Middle East - and he currently stands at 33 goals and four assists in 29 games in all competitions this term. His overall record at Al-Duhail SC is extremely strong with 83 goals and seven assists in 83 games and he’s also won back-to-back top scorer awards in the Qatar Stars League over the last two seasons.

However, he has spent almost the entirety of his career outside of Europe’s top five leagues. He did have one stint in Spain’s La Liga at Girona during the 2017/18 season, when he netted three times in 14 games.

Recent reports from Nairobi-based reporter David Kwalimwa of Nation.Africa admits it’s the kind of story that will produce significant excitement in his homeland.