Matheus Pereira could be ready to return to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

Everton could rekindle their interest Matheus Pereira after the wantaway Brazilian midfielder was left out of the last two matchday squads at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Fans will recognise Pereira from his time in England, where he helped West Bromwich Albion secure promotion from the Championship, before standing out in the Premier League the following year.

In the top flight, he showcased his goalscoring touch, managing 11 strikes in the league as well as providing six assists. Everton saw first-hand the Brazilian’s ability, as the left-footed creative midfielder fired in two excellent goals at Goodison Park.

Despite a strong return in the league, he chose to depart to Saudi Arabia instead of taking one of the many offers on the table from English clubs, including Everton.

However, following a breakdown in relationship with his club, he is looking for an exit just 18 months into his five-year contract. With his age and experience, Pereira could be a wildcard option for Blues boss Frank Lampard.

Al-Hilal would be looking to recoup most of the £18m transfer fee spent on Pereira. It’s unclear if he would be available on loan, but, at 26 years old, he certainly looks like one of the more interesting options on the market.

Given his ability to play anywhere across the front line, coupled with the fact he’s a set-piece threat and has Premier League experience – he looks like an option that is sorely need. Everton do not appear to have that creative force to make them a consistent threat.

When comparing Pereira’s 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League to Anthony Gordan, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil’s individual seasons last year, the former West Brom player led comfortably in creative measures such as progressive passes, expected assists, key passes as well as outperfoming his expected goals.

However, that was two years ago for Pereira and, despite recording 11 assists in the Saudi Pro League last year, he’s failed to score or assist in his seven appearances so far this year. Although part of that could be down to his apparent desire to leave the club.

