Everton ‘target’ released by Leeds United as pre-season invite issued

Everton target Joel Robles has been released by Leeds United but has been invited back to the Yorkshire club for pre-season training.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League after finishing two places behind the Toffees in the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Athletic, Everton ‘like’ Robles who joined Leeds on a one-year deal last summer. He played in the club’s last four league games after being given the number one spot by Sam Allardyce.

Leeds are currently without a manager after Allardyce left the club following the conclusion of his short-term deal. Former Everton player Adam Forshaw has also been let go by the club, but has also received an invite to the club’s pre-season training.

The Whites have yet to agree new contracts with the pair as they await to confirm their next manager and the release means both players are free to discuss deals with other clubs.

Robles started his career with Atlético Madrid in 2007 and first made the move to England with a loan move to Wigan Athletic in 2013. He won the FA Cup with the club at Wembley, keeping a clean sheet in the shock win over Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He spent five years at Everton between 2013 and 2018 as he signed a five-year deal during Roberto Martínez. He left at the end of his deal to join Real Betis, spending four years at the La Liga club before returning to England with Leeds.

Last week, Everton announced their Premier League retained list after clinching survival last month.