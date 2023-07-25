Everton are reportedly set to lose out on El Bilal Toure.

It has been suggested the striker is closing in on joining Serie A side Atalanta from Almeria - which means the Toffees have suffered a blow.

Sean Dyche’s side are keen to strengthen their attacking options and provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the number-nine position during the summer transfer window.

Toure had been identified after scoring seven goals in 21 appearances last season for Almeria to ensure La Liga relegation was avoided. However, Atalanta have reportedly agreed a €28 million fee for the Mali international as they seek a potential replacement for Manchester United and PSG target Rasmus Hojlund.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter: “Atalanta are closing El Bilal Touré deal — to be signed on Tuesday… here we go soon. More details after late night bid. €28m fixed fee, €3m add ons, 15% sell-on clause to Almería, long term deal agreed. medical this week.”