Everton are sounding out a move for Almeria forward El Bilal Toure, according to reports. The Toffees endured a torrid January window as they were linked with a whole host of forwards, but they saw key targets sign for rivals like Bournemouth and Southampton.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling with injuries this season, Sean Dyche’s attacking options include a departing Neal Maupay and inexperienced Ellis Simms. As a consequence, goals have been a real issue this year.

Everton remain one of Premier League’s lowest scorers and, whatever their fate after the completion of this season, a new forward will be at the top of their list.

Could the answer lie with Toure? He’s currently valued at around £10million but his current deal is set to expire in 2028, meaning it may take more than that figure to secure him, plus he only joined the Spanish side last summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton have been assured that the 21-year-old can make a swift recovery from a thigh muscle injury that has seen the Mali international miss the end of the season.

Almeria have a history of securing talented forwards before they make big moves; Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez enjoyed 16 goals in 30 games before making the move to Benfica and Toure currently has six goals and two assists in 20 appearances for the Spanish side.

