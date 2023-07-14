Everton target Iliman Ndiaye may have already hinted at a move away from Sheffield United, amid interest from the Goodison Park club.

The Senegal international has just enjoyed the best season of his career to date, and is currently being linked with a move away to multiple clubs - with one being Everton.

The Sheffield United player of the year was in starring form last season, netting 14 goals and 11 assists in 46 Championship games. Of course, his performances helped to carry the The Blades to the Premier League and now he is set to play in England’s top-flight for the first time.

His current deal expires in 2024, next summer and it doesn’t look likely that he will renew his current deal which means he could leave this summer. Everton had previously enquired about the forward, but face stiff competition from Marseille.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the French side are in advanced negotiations with Ndiaye over personal terms, meaning Everton may already be out of the race.

Fans had got excited over the prospect of a move because of multiple posts on Facebook Marketplace which show his wife, Ioana Ndiaye, selling several household items and furniture which fans believe is a sign that the player is set to leave the club in the coming weeks.

