Everton team against Luton Town confirmed as Youseff Chermiti decision made
Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to Everton’s starting line-up for their clash against Luton Town.
The striker is back available after missing last weekend’s 1-0 win over Brentford - which secured the Toffees’ Premier League status.
It means Everton head into the Luton clash with the pressure off. However, Sean Dyche has signalled that he wants to win the Kenilworth Road encounter by giving Calvert-Lewin an appearance from the outset. He has scored three goals in his past four appearances.
As a result, Youssef Chermiti drops to the bench after making his full Everton debut against Brentford. Meanwhile, Beto is in the squad having been absent for the previous two games after suffering a sickening head blow in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest two weeks ago. Seamus Coleman has also overcome a groin problem to be in the squad, along with Lewis Dobbin.
Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Harrison, Gana Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Beto, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.