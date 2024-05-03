Everton team against Luton Town confirmed as Youseff Chermiti decision made

Everton team to face Luton in the Premier League as Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns.
By Will Rooney
Published 3rd May 2024, 19:02 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 19:22 BST

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to Everton’s starting line-up for their clash against Luton Town.

The striker is back available after missing last weekend’s 1-0 win over Brentford - which secured the Toffees’ Premier League status.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means Everton head into the Luton clash with the pressure off. However, Sean Dyche has signalled that he wants to win the Kenilworth Road encounter by giving Calvert-Lewin an appearance from the outset. He has scored three goals in his past four appearances.

As a result, Youssef Chermiti drops to the bench after making his full Everton debut against Brentford. Meanwhile, Beto is in the squad having been absent for the previous two games after suffering a sickening head blow in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest two weeks ago. Seamus Coleman has also overcome a groin problem to be in the squad, along with Lewis Dobbin.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Harrison, Gana Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Beto, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin

Related topics:Sean DycheBrentford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.