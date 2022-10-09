Everron team news in full as Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to the bench for the clash against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard has named his Everton team to face Manchester United at Goodison Park tonight (19.00 BST).

The Toffees boss makes just one change from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat of Southampton.

Despite scoring the winner in last week’s victory, Dwight McNeil drops to the bench.

He is replaced by Anthony Gordon, who was only well enough to come on as a substitute against Southampton. Otherwise, it’s as it was.

And Everton will be delighted to welcome Dominic Calvert-Lewin back to the squad. The striker hasn’t played all season following a knee injury and has been managed carefully since.

Calvert-Lewin is on the bench with Neal Maupay again spearheading the attack.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Maupay, Gordon.