Everton team confirmed as 24-year-old makes first appearance of season vs Crystal Palace
Everton starting line-up to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.
Seamus Coleman starts for Everton in their FA Cup third-round tie against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park (20.00 GMT).
The Toffees captain returns from injury to feature at right-back. He makes just a second appearance since suffering a serious knee injury in April 2023, having played in the 3-0 win over Newcastle United last month. Coleman comes in for Nathan Patterson from Saturday's 3-0 loss at Wolves in the Premier League.
That's one of three changes Sean Dyche makes. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is handed a rest, with Joao Virginia coming in. The 24-year-old No.2 makes his first appearance of the season. Virginia, who spent last season at Dutch side SC Cambuur, is handed just a four outing for the Toffees in total.
Meanwhile, Arnaut Danjuma has chance to impress from the outset. He replaces Michael Keane, with Everton reverting back to a 4-4-1-1 system following the defeat by Wolves.
Abdoulaye Doucoure again misses out with a hamstring injury along with Idrissa Gana Gueye (calf), Ashley Young (hamstring) and Dele (hip).