Everton team confirmed as Beto decision made and two players absent to face West Ham United
David Moyes has reverted to his tried-and-trusted Everton stars to face West Ham United.
The Toffees crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. Seven changes were made at Molineux, with the likes of Dwight McNeil, Charly Alcaraz and Thierno Barry handed chances.
Just four players remain from that defeat as Everton do battle against West Ham at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Jordan Pickford is back in goal to replace Mark Travers, while Vitalii Mykolenko returns at left-back in the place of captain Seamus Coleman. James Tarkowski and Michael Keane remain in central defence, with Jake O’Brien keeping his berth at right-back.
In midfield, Idrissa Gana Gueye is back to replace Tim Iroegbunam, with the in-form James Garner retaining his berth. It’s no surprise that Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye are back in attack with McNeil, Alcaraz and Dibling making way.
And up front, Beto is chosen ahead of summer signing Barry.
Jarrad Branthwaite remains absent as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury while Merlin Rohl is struggling with a groin issue.
Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of his first game as West Ham boss after replacing Graham Potter at the weekend.
Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Grealish, Beto
Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam