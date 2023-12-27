Everton team confirmed as Dominic Calvert-Lewin drops to bench amid two changes vs Man City
Everton team to face Man City at Goodison Park confirmed.
Sean Dyche makes two changes to his Everton team against Manchester City at Goodison Park.
Idrissa Gana Gueye, who limped off injured in the 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur, is replaced by Andre Gomes. The Portuguese made a goalscoring return to Toffees duty at Spurs following a lengthy absence because of a calf issue.
Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is dropped to the bench - with Beto handed a rare Premier League start. Calvert-Lewin hasn't scored for Everton in his previous nine outings.
There is an injury boost for the Blues, however, with Seamus Coleman back in the squad.
Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Gomes, Beto.
Subs: Virginia, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Hunt, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti.