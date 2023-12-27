Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Sean Dyche makes two changes to his Everton team against Manchester City at Goodison Park.

Idrissa Gana Gueye, who limped off injured in the 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur, is replaced by Andre Gomes. The Portuguese made a goalscoring return to Toffees duty at Spurs following a lengthy absence because of a calf issue.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is dropped to the bench - with Beto handed a rare Premier League start. Calvert-Lewin hasn't scored for Everton in his previous nine outings.

There is an injury boost for the Blues, however, with Seamus Coleman back in the squad.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Gomes, Beto.