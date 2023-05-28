Register
Everton team confirmed as Sean Dyche makes formation decision for Bournemouth clash

Everton team news confirmed for the Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 28th May 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 15:45 BST

Sean Dyche has named his Everton side for today’s seismic Premier League relegation clash against Bournemouth at Goodison Park

A victory for the Toffees on the final day of the 2022-23 season will see them avoid the drop. Fail to win and Everton will be hoping that 18th-placed Leicester City and 19th-placed Leeds United - both two points behind - also slip-up.

For the clash against Bournemouth, Dyche makes two changes to his starting XI, having earned a dramatic 1-1 draw at Wolves last time out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson both limped off at Molineux with respective hamstring injuries and are not fit to be involved. Calvert-Lewin is replaced by Demarai Gray while Conor Coady comes in for Patterson.

It appears that Dyche will deploy a wing-back system, with Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil featuring on either flank. Vitalii Mykolenko is not fit enough to make the squad, along with Ben Godfrey and Tom Davies.

  • Everton: Pickford, Coady, Mina, Tarkowski, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Gray, Doucoure. Subs: Begovic, Lonegan, Keane, Holgate, Welch, McAllister, Simms, Maupay.
  • AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Billing, Lerma, Brooks, Christie, Ouattara, Solanke. Subs: Stephens, Cook, Mepham, Randolph, Stacey, Vina, Moore, Anthony, Sadi.
Everton fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Everton fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
