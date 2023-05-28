Sean Dyche has named his Everton side for today’s seismic Premier League relegation clash against Bournemouth at Goodison Park

A victory for the Toffees on the final day of the 2022-23 season will see them avoid the drop. Fail to win and Everton will be hoping that 18th-placed Leicester City and 19th-placed Leeds United - both two points behind - also slip-up.

For the clash against Bournemouth, Dyche makes two changes to his starting XI, having earned a dramatic 1-1 draw at Wolves last time out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson both limped off at Molineux with respective hamstring injuries and are not fit to be involved. Calvert-Lewin is replaced by Demarai Gray while Conor Coady comes in for Patterson.

It appears that Dyche will deploy a wing-back system, with Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil featuring on either flank. Vitalii Mykolenko is not fit enough to make the squad, along with Ben Godfrey and Tom Davies.

Everton: Pickford, Coady, Mina, Tarkowski, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Gray, Doucoure. Subs: Begovic, Lonegan, Keane, Holgate, Welch, McAllister, Simms, Maupay.

