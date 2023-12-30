Everton team confirmed as Sean Dyche switches formation amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin decision vs Wolves
Everton line-up confirmed to face Wolves in the Premier League.
Sean Dyche has opted to change formation as Everton bring the curtain down on 2023 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.
Michael Keane joins James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite in central defence as the Toffees switch from a flat back four to a five-man rearguard. Keane comes in for Andre Gomes from the 3-1 loss against Manchester City.
Advertisement
Advertisement
That's one of two changes, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in the starting XI. He spearheads the Everton attack in the place of Beto. Abdoulaye Doucoure misses out once again because of a hamstring injury along with Idrissa Gana Gueye (calf), Ashley Young (muscle) and Dele (calf).
Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Danjuma, Beto, Gomes, Godfrey, Coleman, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin.