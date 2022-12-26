Everton team news vs Wolves in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for today’s Premier League clash against Wolves at Goodison Park.

The Toffees’ season recommences after the World Cup with improvements eyed in the second half of the season.

Advertisement

But there is no Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton. The striker misses the encounter as he continues to work towards full fitness, having struggled with injuries throughout the campaign. Calvert-Lewin has been limited to seven appearances so far.

Neal Maupay spearheads the attack, with 19-year-old Tom Cannon named on the bench.

Conor Coady is unable to play against his parent club so Yerry Mina partners James Tarkowski in central defence.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iwobi, Onana, McNeil, Maupay, Gordon.

Advertisement

Advertisement