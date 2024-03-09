Everton team confirmed vs Man Utd as Beto and Andre Gomes decisions made

Everton starting-line up to face Man Utd in the Premier League at Old Trafford.
By Will Rooney
Published 9th Mar 2024, 11:31 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 11:33 GMT
Beto of Everton celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on March 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Beto of Everton celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on March 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Everton are unchanged for their Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Sean Dyche names the same team that suffered a 3-1 loss against West Ham last weekend. It means that Beto continues to lead the line ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin after bagging the opening goal in the Hammer defeat.

Calvert-Lewin has to settle for a spot on the bench, having not scored in 21 games.

Meanwhile, Ben Godfrey continues on the right-hand side of defence ahead of captain Seamus Coleman.

Idrissa Gana Gueye is absent again with a groin injury but Andre Gomes makes the bench.

Everton go in search of their first victory in 11 league matches. They sit five points above the relegation zone.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Young, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin.

