Everton team confirmed vs Man Utd as Beto and Andre Gomes decisions made
Everton are unchanged for their Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Sean Dyche names the same team that suffered a 3-1 loss against West Ham last weekend. It means that Beto continues to lead the line ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin after bagging the opening goal in the Hammer defeat.
Calvert-Lewin has to settle for a spot on the bench, having not scored in 21 games.
Meanwhile, Ben Godfrey continues on the right-hand side of defence ahead of captain Seamus Coleman.
Idrissa Gana Gueye is absent again with a groin injury but Andre Gomes makes the bench.
Everton go in search of their first victory in 11 league matches. They sit five points above the relegation zone.
Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Beto.
Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Young, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin.