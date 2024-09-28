Everton team news as Jarrad Branthwaite starts amid two changes against Crystal Palace
Jarrad Branthwaite makes his return from injury as Everton go in search of their first Premier League victory of the season against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.
The centre-back is once again available after having groin surgery at the start of the summer. The Blues have been patient with Branthwaite, who enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 season and hands Sean Dyche a major boost.
Branthwaite comes in for Michael Keane with Everton making two changes from last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Leicester City. Vitalii Mykolenko is back from illness to feature at left-back. He comes in for James Garner, with Ashley Young shifted to the right-hand side.
Idrissa Gana Gueye is also back for duty and features on the bench following the passing of his father. But Nathan Patterson does not make the squad as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue.
Everton play their first game after the announcement of the Friedkin Group’s prospective takeover from Farhad Moshiri.
Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski (c), Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Doucoure, Lindstrøm, McNeil, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Keane, Harrison, Beto, O'Brien, Gana, Garner, Iroegbunam, Armstrong.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.