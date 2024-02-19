Everton team news as Abdoulaye Doucoure makes immediate return from injury against Crystal Palace
Abdoulaye Doucoure is handed an immediate return to the Everton starting line-up against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.
The Toffees' six-goal top scorer has missed the past five games - and 10 of the previous 11 - because of a hamstring injury. Doucoure returned to team training last week and Sean Dyche has opted to restore his talisman to the XI. He replaces Jack Harrison.
That's the only change from Everton's 2-0 loss at Manchester City nine days ago. Amadou Onana has to settle for a spot on the bench again, having caught the eye on his return from a knee injury against City.
Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Patterson, Keane, Onana, Harrison, Beto, Chermiti, Dobbin