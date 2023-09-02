Register
Everton team news in full for Sheffield United clash.

By Will Rooney
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 11:36 BST

Sean Dyche has made one change for Everton’s clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane today.

And the Toffees boss has handed Beto a full Premier League debut. The striker arrived earlier this week from Udinese - and scoring on his bow in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Doncaster. Now Beto comes in to spearhead the attack, with Lewis Dobbin dropping to the bench.

That means that Arnaut Danjuma - who bagged his first goal for the club when netting the winner at Doncaster - will take up his favoured role on the left flank.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s facial injury he suffered in the loss to Aston Villa means he is again absent but Dwight McNeil is included on the bench for the first time this season after an ankle injury.

However, Dyche has named just seven substitutes - including two goalkeepers in Joao Virginia and Andy Lonergan. Dobbin is one player absent, as well as Vitalii Mykolenko - who limped off at Doncaster - and Michael Keane.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Gana Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Garner, Danjuma, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Onyango, McNeil, Chermiti

