Sean Dyche has named his Everton starting line-up for today’s Premier League 2023-24 opening fixture against Fulham at Goodison Park.

And Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been omitted from the Toffees’ squad. The striker’s fitness has been carefully managed throughout the summer and he made just two 45-minute friendly outings.

Dyche cast doubt as to whether Calvert-Lewin - who played just 17 times last season - would be involved at his pre-match press conference.

It means that Neal Maupay spearheads the attack while Ashley Young is handed his full debut and fellow summer signing Arnaut Danjuma is on the bench.

Meanwhile, Demarai Gray is absent from the squad. It is reported that he has agreed terms to join Fulham but Dyche said after last week’s friendly with Sporting CP that the winger was short of fitness.

Dwight McNeil is absent because of an ankle injury and Youssef Chermiti, who signed yesterday from Sporting, is not involved.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Young, Garner, Gana Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, Maupay.