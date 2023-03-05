Nottingham Forest vs Everton teams confirmed for the Premier League clash.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has made two changes from the 4-0 midweek loss to Arsenal as they take on 13th place Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

Coming in are defender Ben Godfrey for left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko and forward Demarai Gray for striker Neal Maupay as the Toffees boss makes a small tweak to his side.

Ukrainian left-back Mykolenko is not in the matchday squad but the reason is as yet unclear as he’s completed 90 minutes in all of Dyche’s games so far.

Also keeping his place is centre-back Michael Keane, who started his first game since May 2022 earlier in the week, with Conor Coady remaining on the bench for the second time this week.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains out of action with a hamstring injury, but there is a return to the matchday squad for midfielder James Garner, who hasn’t featured since the 4-1 loss in the EFL Cup to Bournemouth at the start of November.

Garner could provide a new option off the bench, as can Maupay and Ellis Simms, as Everton face off against a side four points and four places ahead of them in the table.

Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil, Iwobi, Gray

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Coady, Maupay, Mina, Vinagre, Garner, Davies, Simms

