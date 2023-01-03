Everton team news as Ellis Simms decision made and five players missing vs Brighton

Everton vs Brighton teams confirmed for the Premier League clash.

Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for their first game of 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park.

In total, Lampard makes two changes from the 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

Advertisement

Tom Davies replaces the suspended Amadou Onana in midfield, with Dwight McNeil coming in for Ben Godfrey, who drops to the bench. It means Everton have reverted back to a 4-3-3 formation.

Anthony Gordon is again not in the squad, having missed the City game due illness. He’s absent for the same reason.

Yerry Mina returns to the squad after sickness, but there is no Mason Holgate on the bench. Michael Keane is also not in the squad having been withdrawn in the warm-up at City.

Ellis Simms makes the subs after his recall from his loan spell at Sunderland where he scored seven goals during the first half of the season. James Garner (back) and Andros Townsend (knee) are long-term injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Gueye, Davies, Iwobi, McNeil, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.