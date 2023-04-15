Everton team news in full against Fulham in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche has made three changes to his starting line-up for today’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Goodison Park.

Seamus Coleman suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 loss at Manchester United last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vitalii Mykolenko comes back into the Toffees’ team at left-back, with Ben Godfrey switched to the right-hand side of defence.

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana is absent from the squad which means that James Garner makes his full Premier League debut.

And up front, Neal Maupay comes back into the line-up in the place of Ellis Simms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s more, Dyche has opted to leave Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of the squad despite him being in training this week. Abdoulaye Doucoure serves the second of a three-match suspension.

A win for Everton will see them edge closer to survival. As things stand, the Toffees are 17th and above the drop zone only on goal difference.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gray, Iwobi, Gueye, Godfrey, McNeil, Maupay.

Advertisement

Advertisement