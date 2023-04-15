Register
Everton team news in full against Fulham in the Premier League.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST

Sean Dyche has made three changes to his starting line-up for today’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Goodison Park.

Seamus Coleman suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 loss at Manchester United last week.

Vitalii Mykolenko comes back into the Toffees’ team at left-back, with Ben Godfrey switched to the right-hand side of defence.

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana is absent from the squad which means that James Garner makes his full Premier League debut.

And up front, Neal Maupay comes back into the line-up in the place of Ellis Simms.

What’s more, Dyche has opted to leave Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of the squad despite him being in training this week. Abdoulaye Doucoure serves the second of a three-match suspension.

A win for Everton will see them edge closer to survival. As things stand, the Toffees are 17th and above the drop zone only on goal difference.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gray, Iwobi, Gueye, Godfrey, McNeil, Maupay.

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Holgate, Mina, Davies, Coady, Simms, Mills, Samuels-Smith

