Everton team news as Jack Harrison starts amid formation change against Bournemouth
Everton team to face Bournemouth in the Premier League at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche has named his Everton team for today’s clash against Bournemouth at Goodison Park.
The Toffees makes just one change from last week’s loss to Luton Town. Jack Harrison comes in for his full Everton Premier League debut, with Dyche switching to either a 4-4-1-1 or 4-3-3 formation. Harrison replaces Amadou Onana, who drops to the bench. It means that James Garner will be deployed in his favoured central midfield role, having featured on the right flank at times.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin aims for a fourth goal in as many matches while Jarrad Branthwaite continues in defence after signing a new contract earlier this week. Everton aim for their first victory at Goodison this season, having lost to Wolves, Fulham, Arsenal and Luton so far.
Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Onana, Danjuma, Beto, Chermiti, Dobbin.