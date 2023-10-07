Everton team news as Jack Harrison starts amid formation change against Bournemouth

The Toffees makes just one change from last week’s loss to Luton Town. Jack Harrison comes in for his full Everton Premier League debut, with Dyche switching to either a 4-4-1-1 or 4-3-3 formation. Harrison replaces Amadou Onana, who drops to the bench. It means that James Garner will be deployed in his favoured central midfield role, having featured on the right flank at times.