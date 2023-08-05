Everton team news as three attackers missing for Sporting CP clash

Everton have named their team for the final pre-season friendly of the summer against Sporting CP at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are without three attacking players for the Goodison Park clash. Dwight McNeil is absent after picking up an injury in last week’s 1-0 win at Stoke City. Meanwhile, Arnaut Danjuma sustained a knock in training and has not been risked.

What’s more, Demarai Gray is not in the squad. The winger reportedly has not trained since returning from international duty with Jamaica over the summer. Everton have accepted a bid from Fulham for Gray.

In better news, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is handed a start as he continues to regain fitness. The striker has been carefully monitored over the summer and made his first outing in a 2-2 draw against AS Monza earlier this week.

Jordan Pickford lines up in goal while Ashley Young makes his maiden Goodison appearance since signing on a free transfer from Aston Villa. Young featured at left-back, with Nathan Patterson on the opposite flank. Meanwhile, Ben Godfrey partner James Tarkowski at centre-half.

In midfield, Sean Dyche has seemingly opted for a diamond midfield consisting of Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure with Alex Iwobi playing off Calvert-Lewin.

Everton: Patterson, Tarkowski (C), Godfrey, Young, Iwobi, Onana, Doucoure, Gana, Garner, Calvert-Lewin.