Sean Dyche has named his Everton team for today’s clash against Aston Villa.

And Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes his comeback for the Tofffees in what is a marked boost. The striker sat out of the opening-day loss to Fulham as he was short of match fitness.

But after playing 90 minutes in a training game against Manchester United earlier this week, Dyche has deemed Calvert-Lewin ready to feature from the outset.

The 26-year-old spearheads the attack and that is the only change from the 1-0 loss to Fulham.

Meanwhile, Demarai Gray remains absent for Everton with Dyche citing a lack of fitness previously. However, the winger is the subject of interest from clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia.

Jack Harrison, who signed from Leeds on loan earlier this week, has a hip problem and is absent along with the injured Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman and Dele Alli. Andre Gomes is also out with a tight calf.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Young, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Garner, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin