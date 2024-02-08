Sean Dyche has confirmed key figure Amadou Onana could return this weekend but Abdoulaye Doucoure won't be ready in time.

The Toffees face the unenviable task of travelling to the Etihad Stadium this weekend to take on the reigning champions. Everton head into this one after securing a late point against Tottenham thanks to Jarrad Branthwaite but Pep Guardiola's side are a test like no other.

Last season saw Frank Lampard's side earn a surprise point despite going a goal down after a Erling Haaland strike. Demarai Gray was the hero on that day but Everton face a team in form and hungry to chase down Liverpool and have won nine on the bounce in all competitions.

Everton team news

Onana, who has missed the last two games, has been out on the grass and will be back in contention for the weekend, according to Dyche.

Top-scorer Doucoure has missed their last four games since returning from injury and while he is back running on the grass, Dyche confirmed he is making good progress but he won't be ready for this one.

Ashley Young is continuing to get fully fit and Seamus Colemna has always had a full week's training meaning those two are close to returning to action this weekend.

Another player who should be available is Ben Godfrey, who limped off during the draw against Tottenham with cramp which is brought on by featuring in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

One player who was already ruled out of the game was Arnaut Danjuma; the on-loan attacker limped off with an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw with Fulham. Plus, Andre Gomes, who has missed the last two games, will miss out due to a calf issue.

In terms of long-term absentees, Dele Alli is still to play for Everton this season and recently having groin surgery has meant there is no time frame on his return.

Man City team news

Unfortunately for Everton, Man City come into this one with a fully-fit squad. Plus, Erling Haaland made his first start in two months against Brentford and Kevin De Bruyne now looks to be back to full fitness in another boost.

