Amadou Onana of Everton receives medical treatment during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Luton Town at Goodison Park on January 27, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Saturday's clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Toffees have dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after a 0-0 draw at Fulham. However, Dyche was depleted of options at Craven Cottage, with five midfielders in Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dele absent.

Speaking after the Fulham clash, Dyche was hopeful that Onana could be back to face Spurs - who moved up to fourth spot after a 3-2 win over Brentford.

However, Onana continues to be a doubt with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Arnaut Danjuma limped off in west London with an ankle problem and the former Spurs forward may not feature aginst his old club.

Seamus Coleman is back in training after a hamstring injury but is also touch and go. Abdoulaye Doucoure is back running on the grass, although he is still not ready to feature.

Everton manager Dyche told reporters: "Doucs is on the grass but he's still not with us. Arnie is in doubt. Amadou is still in doubt. Seamus is getting more training but getting him up to true match fitness so he's a maybe. Still ifs and buts. They're not quite fully fit but we'll have to make a decision."

