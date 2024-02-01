Everton team news: Sean Dyche confirms three injury doubts for Tottenham as Arnaut Danjuma update given
Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Tottenham.
Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Saturday's clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
The Toffees have dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after a 0-0 draw at Fulham. However, Dyche was depleted of options at Craven Cottage, with five midfielders in Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dele absent.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking after the Fulham clash, Dyche was hopeful that Onana could be back to face Spurs - who moved up to fourth spot after a 3-2 win over Brentford.
However, Onana continues to be a doubt with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Arnaut Danjuma limped off in west London with an ankle problem and the former Spurs forward may not feature aginst his old club.
Seamus Coleman is back in training after a hamstring injury but is also touch and go. Abdoulaye Doucoure is back running on the grass, although he is still not ready to feature.
Everton manager Dyche told reporters: "Doucs is on the grass but he's still not with us. Arnie is in doubt. Amadou is still in doubt. Seamus is getting more training but getting him up to true match fitness so he's a maybe. Still ifs and buts. They're not quite fully fit but we'll have to make a decision."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gueye hasn't played for Everton for more than a month. He had a calf injury before heading off to represent Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. Senegal crashed out of the competition at the last-16 stage. The 34-year-old is back from the Ivory Coast, though, and is in contention to be involved.