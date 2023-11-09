The Everton manager spoke ahead of their clash against Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

Sean Dyche confirmed that his side have a 'couple of knocks' ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Toffees face off against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (KO 3pm) and they will be looking to continue their recent strong form that has seen them win five of their last eight.

Palace have also been in decent form, especially defensively; they've kept five clean sheets this season and the likes of Sam Johnston, Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi have all been integral to that run.

Their most recent outing was their 2-0 victory over Burnley but Everton will head their with confidence given Palace have lost four times this season.

Everton team news

Dyche confirmed that Seamus Coleman is progressing well and that he has been working really hard to get back up to full speed, but didn't confirm whether he was ready to make the matchday squad just yet.

Coleman played 65 minutes for the U21 side during the week and has been in training with the first team across the last two weeks. That's the second time he's featured for the side after his injury in May and the captain may need more time to build back up to full speed before returning to a matchday squad.

One minor doubt from this week has been midfielder Amadou Onana; the Belgian missed the 1-1 draw with Brighton with a calf issue but returned to training this week but Dyche said he trained today and is confident of his return. Jarrad Branthwaite also has a small knock but he also trained and should be back as well.

Dele Alli is making progress from a groin injury and has been spoken about in recent weeks by Dyche as he continues to build his fitness ahead of a potential return.

The same goes for Andre Gomes, the Portuguese midfielder hasn't featured this season due to a calf issue and he is also working on building his fitness back up, with Dyche claiming he is making progress.

Crystal Palace team news

Roy Hodgson has injuries to contend with as well; star man Michael Olise is still out injured with a hamstring injury and the winger is yet to feature this season.