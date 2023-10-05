The Everton manager spoke to the media ahead of his side’s game against Bournemouth.

Sean Dyche confirmed that he has no new injury issues ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth this weekend, and is set to name the same squad as a result.

His side struggled at home against Luton last weekend, as they laboured to a 2-1 home defeat which made it four losses at Goodison Park in a row at the start of the new season.

It was particularly frustrating given that they had just beaten Brentford and Aston Villa away from home, with two of their best performances of the season - so not being able to replicate that against a struggling newly-promoted side was an obvious disappointment.

Next they face Bournemouth, the side who they beat to remain in the division on the final day of last season, and the narrative is virtually similar - they need to win.

Everton vs Bournemouth - Team News:

Everton

In terms of team news, Dyche was pleased to announce that there have been no new injury developments, meaning we are likely to get the same squad we saw last week against Luton.

Long-term injuries to Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli are the only absences at the current time, but the trio are making progress, but Alli remains a longer-term issue.

Coleman is back in training and progressing well, while Gomes has been ‘in and out’ of training and is close to making a matchday squad as it stands.

The main issues for Dyche is deciding his team selection; fans had plenty of frustrations after a line-up that failed to include either one of Arnaut Danjuma or Jack Harrison was chosen last week.

There’s also a debate at full-back and whether Ashley Young will make way for Nathan Patterson as well.

Bournemouth

Summer signing Tyler Adams suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh problem from before the Arsenal defeat, and manager Andoni Iraola has revealed that the American midfielder will be out for “some time”.

In terms of the rest of their confirmed absentees; Emiliano Marcondes (foot), Alex Scott (knee), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Chris Mepham (unspecified) are likely to remain out until until the end of this month.