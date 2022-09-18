Two changes but Dominic Calvert-Lewin only on bench - Everton expected line-up vs West Ham
Everton predicted team for their Premier League fixture against West Ham United.
Everton bid for their first Premier League victory of the season when they welcome West Ham United to Goodison Park today (14.15 BST).
The Toffees are winless in their six top-flight games this season, although they’ve drawn their past four and optimism is fairly high among fans.
For the visit of West Ham, Everton will be without several players including Jordan Pickford.
However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back available having recovered from a knee injury.
Frank Lampard has decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up from the 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.
And with last week’s game against Arsenal being postponed because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Everton boss has had time to work with his troops at the training ground.
Here’s the predicted team we think Lampard will name.
Goalkeeper - Asmir Begovic
Set for his first Premier League appearance of the season in the absence of Pickford. Begovic was excellent when he stepped in to deputise against Newcastle last season and a similar performance will give Everton a superb platform.
Right-back - Nathan Patterson
The Scot has started the season in excellent form and is keeping captain Seamus Coleman out of the team.
Centre-back - Conor Coady
Made a great start at Everton and thought he was the derby hero before his goal against Liverpool was flagged offside. A contender to wear the captain's armband.
Centre-back - James Tarkowski
One of the first names on the team sheet. Another contender to be made skipper in Pickford's absence.
Left-back - Vitalii Mykolenko
The Ukrainian looks more comfortable in a back four. He shackled Mo Salah against Liverpool and will now have to mark another danger man in Jarrod Bowen.
Centre-midfield - Idrissa Gana Gueye
Gueye was excellent on his second debut against Liverpool. He's the much-needed number-six Everton have lacked since he left for PSG three years ago. Had two weeks to get up to speed and should be raring to go.
Centre-midfield - Amadou Onana
The Belgium international has impressed in the early stages of his Goodison career. May get more freedom to get forward if Gueye starts.
Centre-midfield - Alex Iwobi
Simply has to start. Iwobi's one of Lampard's key men and the potential protection of Gueye means that the former Arsenal man will be given more of a licence to make an impact in the final third.
Right-wing - Anthony Gordon
The mini-break probably came at the wrong time for Gordon after two goals in his previous three games. He'll be determined to get back on the goal trail.
Striker - Neal Maupay
Calvert-Lewin is back fit but Everton may just err on the side of caution with him. Maupay was a real handful against Liverpool and he'll hope for a similar performance.
Left-wing - Demarai Gray
Remains ahead of Dwight McNeil in the pecking order.