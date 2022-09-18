Everton predicted team for their Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

Everton bid for their first Premier League victory of the season when they welcome West Ham United to Goodison Park today (14.15 BST).

The Toffees are winless in their six top-flight games this season, although they’ve drawn their past four and optimism is fairly high among fans.

For the visit of West Ham, Everton will be without several players including Jordan Pickford.

However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back available having recovered from a knee injury.

Frank Lampard has decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up from the 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

And with last week’s game against Arsenal being postponed because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Everton boss has had time to work with his troops at the training ground.

Here’s the predicted team we think Lampard will name.

Goalkeeper - Asmir Begovic

Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Set for his first Premier League appearance of the season in the absence of Pickford. Begovic was excellent when he stepped in to deputise against Newcastle last season and a similar performance will give Everton a superb platform.

Right-back - Nathan Patterson

Everton defender Nathan Patterson. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Scot has started the season in excellent form and is keeping captain Seamus Coleman out of the team.

Centre-back - Conor Coady

Everton defender Conor Coady. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Made a great start at Everton and thought he was the derby hero before his goal against Liverpool was flagged offside. A contender to wear the captain's armband.

Centre-back - James Tarkowski

One of the first names on the team sheet. Another contender to be made skipper in Pickford's absence.

Left-back - Vitalii Mykolenko

Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Ukrainian looks more comfortable in a back four. He shackled Mo Salah against Liverpool and will now have to mark another danger man in Jarrod Bowen.

Centre-midfield - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Gueye was excellent on his second debut against Liverpool. He's the much-needed number-six Everton have lacked since he left for PSG three years ago. Had two weeks to get up to speed and should be raring to go.

Centre-midfield - Amadou Onana

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Belgium international has impressed in the early stages of his Goodison career. May get more freedom to get forward if Gueye starts.

Centre-midfield - Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Simply has to start. Iwobi's one of Lampard's key men and the potential protection of Gueye means that the former Arsenal man will be given more of a licence to make an impact in the final third.

Right-wing - Anthony Gordon

Everton forward Anthony Gordon. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The mini-break probably came at the wrong time for Gordon after two goals in his previous three games. He'll be determined to get back on the goal trail.

Striker - Neal Maupay

Everton striker Neal Maupay. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Calvert-Lewin is back fit but Everton may just err on the side of caution with him. Maupay was a real handful against Liverpool and he'll hope for a similar performance.

Left-wing - Demarai Gray