Everton face Brighton in the Premier League at Goodison Park but Arnaut Danjuma is likely to be back on the bench.

Everton have a limited window to prepare for their clash against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees are back in action less than three days after their 3-0 victory over Burnley to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. It means that manager Sean Dyche is unlikely to give his side a vigorous regime between matches, with the focus in training likely to be on tactics, shape and set-pieces.

Dyche fielded a strong XI against Burnley and believes that a winning mentality is growing at Goodison Park. In truth, the Everton boss’ decision-making when it comes to selecting his team for Brighton’s visit will be simple. And despite putting the Clarets to the sword comprehensively, Arnaut Danjuma is highly likely to make way for Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The on-loan Villarreal forward struggled to make an impression in the Burnley triumph after being handed a rare chance from the outset. Danjuma managed just 17 touches throughout and lost possession a total of five times. Defensive contributions were also scarce.

Indeed, it has been a frustrating few weeks for the Dutchman after making a relatively bright start to his Everton career. The return to full fitness of Dwight McNeil, coupled with Jack Harrison overcoming a hip injury he arrived with, has pushed Danjuma down the pecking order in the wide positions. And having been deployed just off striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Burnley, it was a role he struggled to adapt to.

'He is certainly working hard, he is working hard in training,'' Dyche said at his pre-Brighton press conference. “We wanted to try to free him up in the role we played him in last night but it is not easy when you are in and out of the side and you get put back in. But he is certainly working hard to adapt to the team.

“We feel and certainly he feels that his best position is coming in off of the left, but for everyone who watched it, I thought Dwight McNeil was excellent last night, especially in the second half, so there is a challenge there.

''It is not easy to be put in and then sometimes you're playing, wondering if you are in or out. But on the other hand, we tried to put him in a role where we can free him up and use his talents because he is a talented player.''

Doucoure, on the other hand, has proven somewhat of a talismanic figure since Dyche became manager last January - having been ostracised into the wilderness under predecessor Frank Lampard. Under Dyche, Doucoure has netted eight goals and recorded two assists in 23 appearances and mastered the demands of his boss in the attacking-midfield position.

Dyche does, however, have something to think about in terms of who gets the nod at right-back. Ashley Young’s red card he picked up in the Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool opened up a window for Nathan Patterson.

