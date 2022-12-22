Everton are primed to add a head of recruitment to their backroom department, according to reports.

Everton are set to make three backroom appointments in the new year, reports suggest.

According to i, Kevin Thelwell will continue his ‘major behind-the-scenes revolution’ after arriving as director of football last February.

Advertisement

It is said that the Toffees will soon sign off a new head of recruitment. That role has been vacant since Gretar Steinsson left the club following the exit of former director of football Marcel Brands in December 2021.

In addition, a newly-created head of emerging talent and a head of performance analysis and insights will also join Everton.

Those trio of additions will all be designed to move the Blues in the right direction in the long term after narrowly avoiding relegation last season. It is also said that the Goodison Park hieracrhy have total faith in manager Frank Lampard, despite Everton sitting just one point and one place above the drop zone.

Lampard will now be targeting new recruits ahead of the January transfer window open. The Toffees boss is keen to make attacking additions, with his side scoring only 11 goals from 15 Premier League games this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement