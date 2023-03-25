The threat of relegation still looms but fans are feeling more positive with Sean Dyche in charge.

Everton’s season so far has been a sad repeat of last year’s struggles, as they’ve spent the whole season battling relegation.

Frank Lampard was dismissed in January after an extremely poor run of results and former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has brought his no-nonsense managerial style to Goodison Park and brought about some positivity for the fans in what has been a largely difficult season on and off-the-pitch.

Looking back over the season there isn’t a large amount of standout moments for fans, but that doesn’t there haven’t been any moments for the fans to look back on in fondness.

The best moments may still be to come, as avoiding relegation and starting anew next season with Dyche at the helm is the sole focus for the club, but to bring about some positivity during the international break, we’ve decided to look back at the top five moments from Everton’s season so far.

5. McNeil’s early stunner

Scoring one of Everton’s fastest ever Premier League goals, McNeil gave his side a dazzling start against high-flying Brentford after his powerful strike flew past David Raya after only 35 seconds.

Everton went onto win one-nil in what could prove to be a vital three points when we look back at the end of the season.

McNeil’s goal earned a crucial three points.

4. Simms’ late goal away vs Chelsea

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling with injuries and Neal Maupay proving ineffective, Ellis Simms stepped up off the bench to deliver a brilliant late goal to earn what could be a crucial point away at a rejuvenated Chelsea.

Scoring his first senior goal for Everton, Simms danced past Kalidou Koulibaly brilliantly before slotting home past Kepa Arrizabalaga in what was a brilliant moment for the 22-year-old forward.

Sunderland wanted Ellis Simms to return to the Stadium of Light but Everton needed the striker to stay to boost their Premier League after failing to sign a striker in January.

3. Tarkowski’s winning header vs Arsenal

Dyche’s first game couldn’t have been against tougher opposition, as he welcomed Mikel Arteta’s young, exciting and title-challenging Arsenal to Goodison. From the first minute his side were energetic, aggressive and piled the pressure on the league leaders.

They got their winning goal courtesy of James Tarkowski, who muscled his way into position to head home from a McNeil corner to give the Toffees an unlikely three points.

2. Gray’s incredible strike against the champions

All hope was lost heading into this game against the might of Manchester City at the Eithad Stadium, but Demarai Gray’s second-half stunner will surely go onto win Everton’s goal of the season.

It gave Lampard breathing space at the time, even if it was in vein, but it was a moment to remember from a player who cost less than £2m.

Demarai Gray celebrates scoring for Everton against Man City. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

1. Palace demolition at Goodison

Surely this has to go down as Everton’s best performance of the season, and it came under Frank Lampard. Goals from Anthony Gordon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil saw them produce a great team performance that gave fans hope that Lampard could develop this time in the future.

Unfortunately, that didn’t work out, but their second goal was a flowing counter-attack move before McNeil dribbled from deep and received a back-heeled one-two exchange with Alex Iwobi to tap in a third goal - a great all-round team performance that has been sorely lacking this season.

