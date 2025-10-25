Everton are likely to be in the market for further reinforcements in January. | Getty Images

The referee has been announced for Everton's clash with Tottenham and David Moyes might not be a happy man.

Everton have had a full week to prepare for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur and should have fresher legs as a result.

Spurs, on the other hand, have had Champions League action to contend with as Thomas Frank continues his solid start to life at his new club. Only two points off second place suggests that the more pragmatic approach is benefiting a team that massively underperformed last season. The officials have been named for the clash and David Moyes, probably, isn’t going to be happy.

Premier League announce officials for Everton vs Spurs

A 4:30pm kick-off on a Sunday is more convenient for the home side with the British transport system notoriously awkward for football fans up and down the country.

Getting from Liverpool to London might take some time for those who have made the trip to Merseyside. For those who live closer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, they might just make it home in time to see the results for Strictly Come Dancing.

Everton fans won’t be happy with the choice of official with David Moyes in particular unlikely to be sending out any Christmas cards. The Toffees boss will be hoping that his side can get back on track after the defeat to Man City after going toe-to-toe in the first half and failing to make the most of the chances that were created. With the Premier League being so tight and Spurs only being a couple of points in front, there is a genuine chance to climb the table and lay down a marker for the rest of the season.

Who is the referee for Everton vs Spurs?

The Premier League has confirmed that Craig Pawson will take charge of the Everton vs Spurs battle this weekend. He will be supported by assistants Lee Betts and Mat Wilkes with the fourth official being Tony Harrington. On VAR duty is Stuart Attwell.

No referee is perfect, however, Pawson has irked Everton with some of his officiating on a number of occasions. Moyes has already cut a frustrated figure this season with the penalty call against Leeds United costing his team a well earned point.

The highest profile incident was when in 2023 when he sent off Ashley Young against Liverpool, a decision in itself that wasn’t too controversial, but when he kept a second yellow card in his pocket after Ibrahima Konate committed a similar foul, it didn’t go down well at all.

A modern football problem has been the increase in “head injuries” being occurred when defences are trying to clear the pressure from their penalty area, Pawson was the referee in charge when Wolves’ Santi Beuno tried to take advantage of the law and went down holding his head as Everton looked to score. By the letter of the law, it should be treated no differently than a dive.

Moyes will be hoping that Pawson isn’t conned by any Spurs players and that both teams are officiated to the same degree, if not, he can expect to feel the full wrath of the Toffees boss at full-time.