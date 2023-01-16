Everton suffer ‘blow’ as Premier League rivals agree €27.5m deal to sign forward

Everton transfer news as Dango Ouattara is reportedly set to join Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Everton-linked forward Dango Ouattara, according to reports.

The Toffees have been linked with Ouattara as they seek attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has plundered six goals and recorded six assists for Lorient this season.

But FootMercato suggests that Bournemouth have agreed a €27.5 million deal with add-ons to sign Ouattara.

Cherries owner Bill Foley recently purchased a minority stake in the Ligue 1 club. And now it appears that Foley has used his position to good use as Ouattara is set to join Everton's Premier League relegation rivals.

Blues manager Frank Lampard is keen to improve his options in the final third. Everton have netted only 15 goals in 19 league games and sit joint-bottom of the table.

