Sean Dyche has admitted that Isaac Price and his advisors may not see the same pathway to the Everton first team as the club do.

Price, 19, is out of contract at the end of the season. The 19-year-old has made three appearances for the Toffees so far and has been capped twice by Northern Ireland at senior level.

Everton have been in discussions with Price about extending his stay but a switch to Belgian side Standard Liege looks in the offing.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Blues’ clash against Fulham on Saturday, manager Dyche did not confirm that Price would be leaving in the summer - but also did not deny it.

Asked about whether Everton’s offer to Price is fair in terms on monetary and providing a pathway to the first team, Dyche responded: “I don't know the history of it, obviously, but coming in I think there's a fair view of the younger players here. You've seen Simmy (Ellis Simms) play games, a couple of the under-18s have been over training with us as well.

