The Toffees possess one of the worst goalscoring records in the Premier League and are considering attacking signings in January.

Everton are considering dipping into the January market in order to boost their options in forward areas, Frank Lampard has revealed.

The Toffees have found the net just 11 times in the Premier League so far this season - the third worst attacking record in the division.

They have also been hurt by striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's regular absences through a variety of different injury problems. The striker has picked up a hamstring problem that will rule him out until after the World Cup.

And that has Lampard hoping that reinforcements can be secured when the mid-season transfer window opens.

“We are certainly considering it in the squad," he said. "I think a reality is we lost Richarlison, who was a big source of goals, we haven't really had Dominic, who is a big source of goals, so I think some of it is par for the course.

"Their production for us isn't there now but when we looked at the [summer] window I knew we had to strengthen throughout the squad in different areas and the priority was to stop conceding and be more solid through midfield.

Advertisement

"It may be the next step, considering we haven't had Dominic as well for a big portion of this season so far, to give ourselves more options in an attacking sense to help the squad.

"Leicester is a prime example: it was tightly-contested, 50-50 possession, the have got some really good player and a threat and we missed two really big chances and they scored two amazing goals.