After missing out on one Ligue 1 target, the Toffees have their eye on another young winger from the French league.

Everton are re-targeting Ligue 1 in their hunt for a new signing, just days after missing out Lorient winger Dango Ouattara, who snubbed a move to Goodison Park to sign for Bournemouth.

This time, the Toffees’their attention has turned to Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, with Everton looking to secure another loan deal with an option to buy, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Advertisement

The Ghanian forward is open to leaving France due to a lack of game time; the left winger has only started two of out his 17 appearances in the league and Everton are joined by Bournemouth and Augsburg in vying for his signature.

Capable of playing off either wing, the 20-year-old has struggled to displace the talented crop of wingers who are ahead of him in the pecking order, including Jeremy Doku, Amine Gouiri and Desire Doue. But he is highly rated, and whilst he is still early in his development, some on social media have labelled him as the ‘Ghanian Ronaldinho’ in reference to his explosive skillset.

Considering he has just the one goal in 13 league appearances, Rennes manager Bruno Génésio has been justified in his selections. However, Sulemana has registered two assists in four Europa League games; with those two coming in just 186 minutes – or one every 93 minutes.

He was involved with the national side during the Qatar World Cup, but Ghana failed to progress out of Group H with South Korea and Portugal advancing to the knockout stages. Sulemana came off the bench against both South Korea and Uruguay, but only featured for 57 minutes in total.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So why are Everton interested in Sulemana? Of course, the answer is simple – Frank Lampard needs goals and a threat going forward, but his work rate is what truly stands out statistically.

Analysis of the player shows that statistically he is statistically most similar to Ouattara, than any other player in Europe – clearly Everton have their eye on a particular type of player, and Sulemana fits the mould.