Sean Dyche has admitted Ben Godfrey is ‘frustrated’ at a lack of Everton game-time - but his attitude remains ‘outstanding’.

The defender has been on the fringes of things for the Toffees this season. Godfrey has made just three appearances in all competitions, with James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite the preferred centre-back pairing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-cap England international - signed for £20 million from Norwich City in 2020 - also struggled for regular action last term as he played 15 times, although that was partly because of a broken leg he suffered on the opening day against Chelsea.

Godfrey has been linked with an exit from Everton before the January transfer window closes. Premier League rivals Sheffield United and Championship high-fliers Leeds United - managed by former Norwich boss Daniel Farke - are both reportedly keen. In addition, Italian clubs Atalanta and Genoa have been suggested as potential suitors.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Luton Town, Dyche insisted that Godfrey is well thought of at Goodison Park.

The Everton manager said: “Ben is going along well. His attitude is outstanding here, he’s well thought of in the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He hasn’t had as much game-time, he’s frustrated by that, obviously. I must make it clear, he's not frustrated with me and the situation, he’s frustrated not to play.