England’s second tier boasts an incredible pool of players who Everton should be looking at.

The summer transfer window has been open for just over a week now, but there is yet to be any major business conducted at Goodison Park.

Loanees Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady have returned to their parent clubs in Sporting CP and Wolverhampton Wanderers, whilst Colombian defender Yerry Mina departed on a free transfer.

Manager Sean Dyche is ready to replenish the squad following their last-gasp relegation escape but funds are tight.

In terms of looking for players to sign, there is plenty of potential in the Championship. Of course, there is huge amounts of quality in the three relegated sides of Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City, where there are numerous players who will want to remain in the Premier League, but the Championship possesses a wider pool of incredible talent.

We’ve seen plenty of players make the move up to the top-flight and thrive. Championship players would certainly be a lower-cost option, and easier to sign.

We’ve decided to group the best options from the Championship that Everton could target this summer.

1 . Chuba Akpom - Middlesbrough Ok, perhaps signing the Championship Player of the Year is unrealistic, but why not start at the top? Middlesborough missed out on promotion, but Akpom starred with 28 goals and 2 assists. Now 27, he’s in his prime years and he may want to strike while the iron is hot and take the step up to the Premier League now, rather than wait another season.

2 . Joel Piroe - Swansea Averaging 3.3 shots per game, he registered 19 goals and was a constant threat all season. He could help ease Everton’s goalscoring issues as he can play across the frontline, works hard, can create and he’s scored 41 goals across the last two Championship campaigns. Photo: Dan Istitene

3 . Armel Bella-Kotchap - Southampton Bella-Kotchap possesses all the qualities to be a very good centre-back; he’s physically strong, good one-on-one and can play out from the back. He made the Germany World Cup squad for Qatar and has a strong future. Everton should invest while they can, as there may not be another chance.

4 . James Justin - Leicester City Justin was once a rising star destined to be an England international but injuries disrupted his career at the worst possible time. Now back playing regularly, he can play both full-back positions with ease and would be a strong addition.