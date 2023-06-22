Everton transfers: 14 cut-price potential targets at Championship clubs - gallery
England’s second tier boasts an incredible pool of players who Everton should be looking at.
The summer transfer window has been open for just over a week now, but there is yet to be any major business conducted at Goodison Park.
Loanees Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady have returned to their parent clubs in Sporting CP and Wolverhampton Wanderers, whilst Colombian defender Yerry Mina departed on a free transfer.
Manager Sean Dyche is ready to replenish the squad following their last-gasp relegation escape but funds are tight.
In terms of looking for players to sign, there is plenty of potential in the Championship. Of course, there is huge amounts of quality in the three relegated sides of Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City, where there are numerous players who will want to remain in the Premier League, but the Championship possesses a wider pool of incredible talent.
We’ve seen plenty of players make the move up to the top-flight and thrive. Championship players would certainly be a lower-cost option, and easier to sign.
We’ve decided to group the best options from the Championship that Everton could target this summer.