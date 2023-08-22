Everton transfers: Four players likely to leave this summer and three that won’t - gallery
There are still plenty of issues for Sean Dyche and Everton to contend with in the window after successive Premier League defeats.
Everton’s problems have only increased at the start of the new Premier League season as back-to-back defeats have left fans concerned.
Defeats to Fulham and Aston Villa represent a difficult start for Sean Dyche’s side and now the attention has turned back to the summer transfer window in order to pull up some late moves in the market before September 1.
There are still question marks alongside multiple players, while rumours have been rife surrounding many others.
Finances are typically tight at Goodison Park but there are players who have garnered interest from England and abroad and we expect there to be some significant movement before the end of the month.
LiverpoolWorld looks at four players who could leave and five who definitely won’t.