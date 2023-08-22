Register
BREAKING
Johnson-Thompson wins remarkable gold at World Athletics Championship
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Everton transfers: Four players likely to leave this summer and three that won’t - gallery

There are still plenty of issues for Sean Dyche and Everton to contend with in the window after successive Premier League defeats.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:10 BST

Everton’s problems have only increased at the start of the new Premier League season as back-to-back defeats have left fans concerned.

Defeats to Fulham and Aston Villa represent a difficult start for Sean Dyche’s side and now the attention has turned back to the summer transfer window in order to pull up some late moves in the market before September 1.

There are still question marks alongside multiple players, while rumours have been rife surrounding many others.

Finances are typically tight at Goodison Park but there are players who have garnered interest from England and abroad and we expect there to be some significant movement before the end of the month.

LiverpoolWorld looks at four players who could leave and five who definitely won’t.

Despite a poor run in front of goal, Maupay is likely to stay due to the fact that there is little interest in the forward. He was linked with a move to Serie A, but those reports have faded massively. With Calvert-Lewin’s injury issues and Youssef Chermiti only being a young forward, he will likely remain as a squad player. Although, a striker signing could push him out.

1. Neal Maupay - Stay

Despite a poor run in front of goal, Maupay is likely to stay due to the fact that there is little interest in the forward. He was linked with a move to Serie A, but those reports have faded massively. With Calvert-Lewin’s injury issues and Youssef Chermiti only being a young forward, he will likely remain as a squad player. Although, a striker signing could push him out.

As much as a loan would make sense, Dobbin has been used off the bench by Dyche so far and offers a different threat.

2. Lewis Dobbin - Stay

As much as a loan would make sense, Dobbin has been used off the bench by Dyche so far and offers a different threat.

Gray has failed to make an appearance so far this season and has interest from England and abroad and is likely to leave Goodison Park.

3. Demarai Gray - Leave

Gray has failed to make an appearance so far this season and has interest from England and abroad and is likely to leave Goodison Park.

It’s likely to be another loan for Cannon after impressing at Preston last season. Minutes will be hard to come by in the first-team and a loan makes sense for his development.

4. Thomas Cannon - Leave

It’s likely to be another loan for Cannon after impressing at Preston last season. Minutes will be hard to come by in the first-team and a loan makes sense for his development.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sean DychePremier LeagueFulhamAston Villa