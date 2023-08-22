1 . Neal Maupay - Stay

Despite a poor run in front of goal, Maupay is likely to stay due to the fact that there is little interest in the forward. He was linked with a move to Serie A, but those reports have faded massively. With Calvert-Lewin’s injury issues and Youssef Chermiti only being a young forward, he will likely remain as a squad player. Although, a striker signing could push him out.