Everton boss Sean Dyche responds to transfer links with Isco

Everton have been linked with a move for Isco, who is without a club after leaving Sevilla in December.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco. Picture: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has refused to be drawn on speculation linking Everton with a swoop for free agent Isco.

The former Real Madrid star has been without a club since his contract with Sevilla was terminated by mutual agreement in late December.

A proposed move to Union Berlin subsequently collapsed on deadline day and Everton are among the clubs who it has been suggested could take advantage.

However, when asked about the possibility, at his press conference on Friday, Dyche played his cards close to his chest.

He said: "Well I actually spoke about the idea of looking at the squad, not deciding whether it was good enough or not, just looking at it and working with the squad that we've got.

"There are some very good players here. Players outside of that, we'll monitor that situation as we do and make a decision in due course.

