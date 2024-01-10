Everton transfers: Sean Dyche's new £235m starting XI if January gossip is true - gallery
Everton could enter the transfer market in January to bolster their squad to boost their chances of moving away from falling into another relegation battle.
Everton's season has been eventful, to say the least. A 10-point deduction came at a time when Sean Dyche had helped his side to find their groove and finally put together some strong form.
Despite the drop from 12th to 19th, they then went on to win four games on the bounce in December to move out of the relegation zone. Since then, results have been difficult to come by and form has been an issue but the resolve is clearly still there. January stands as a great opportunity to help strengthen their squad, but finances are tight, as we all know. There are plenty of options in the loan and free agent market so there are some avenues for them to explore but there may need to be some outgoings as well.
Therefore, with the January window open, we've decided to look at which transfer rumours could come true and what Everton's XI could look like at the end of the month, with the team's value coming from Transfermarkt.