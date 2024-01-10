Register
Sean Dyche may need a signing or two to help breathe fresh life into their season.

Everton transfers: Sean Dyche's new £235m starting XI if January gossip is true - gallery

Everton could enter the transfer market in January to bolster their squad to boost their chances of moving away from falling into another relegation battle.

Everton's season has been eventful, to say the least. A 10-point deduction came at a time when Sean Dyche had helped his side to find their groove and finally put together some strong form.

Despite the drop from 12th to 19th, they then went on to win four games on the bounce in December to move out of the relegation zone. Since then, results have been difficult to come by and form has been an issue but the resolve is clearly still there. January stands as a great opportunity to help strengthen their squad, but finances are tight, as we all know. There are plenty of options in the loan and free agent market so there are some avenues for them to explore but there may need to be some outgoings as well.

Therefore, with the January window open, we've decided to look at which transfer rumours could come true and what Everton's XI could look like at the end of the month, with the team's value coming from Transfermarkt.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

He remains as the undisputed England and Everton number one. Photo: Naomi Baker

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

The young Scotsman has shown improvements this season but has had to battle for his place with Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

A fan favourite, 'Tarky' is a key figure at the back and is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The youngster has been targeted a number of clubs but he won't leave in January and will continue to be a key starter at Goodison.

