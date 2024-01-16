Everton have limited funds to spend in January, so their salvation could lie in the loan or free agent market.

It is certainly a difficult period for Everton right now; the latest set of financial fair play and sustainability charges are a bitter pill to swallow after already having 10 points deducted earlier this season.

On the pitch, their form has dipped and despite a strong December which saw them win four games on the bounce they currently sit just one point ahead of Luton Town and they are in a real risk of being dragged into another relegation battle.

Goals have dried up and with the January window in full swing, fans are hoping for any sort of boost they can get from the transfer market. Looking at their finances, it will be difficult to make any additions, but there are options on the free or loan market they could explore.

Therefore, here at LiverpoolWorld, we've decided to look at what a potential Everton XI could look like if the current rumours are true.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford One of Everton's most important players and a fan favourite.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson The Scottish full-back has competition with Seamus Coleman but has been a consistent figure for Dyche this year, but will hope to get more minutes.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The defender is an ever-present at the back and so key to Dyche and Everton.

4 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite Many sides are targeting the Everton defender, who has been in terrific form this season, but he will remain at the club until the summer when the club are likely to have to fend off plenty of interest. Any huge fees may have to be accepted given their financial situation.