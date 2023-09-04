Everton triallist ‘with lots of potential’ completes transfer after Chelsea snub
The striker played three times for Everton under-21s but has joined Peterborough United.
A striker who was on trial with Everton has opted to sign a deal with a Football League side.
The Toffees' under-21s opted to run the rule over Malik Mothersille this summer following his decision to turn down a new contract at Chelsea at the end of last season. The 19-year-old made three substitute appearances for Paul Tait's side against Liverpool, Middlesbrough and Brighton.
But Mothersille has decided to instead pursue first-team football down the pyramid and has joined League One outfit Peterborough United. The teenager scored a double for Chelsea under-21s against the Posh in the EFL Trophy last season and has penned a long-term deal.
Peterborough co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: "We love a young striker joining our club who has lots of potential to develop with our first team. Delighted to announce transfer of Malik Mothersille on permanent transfer from @ChelseaFC on a long-term deal. Welcome to @theposh Malik."