Register
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Everton triallist ‘with lots of potential’ completes transfer after Chelsea snub

The striker played three times for Everton under-21s but has joined Peterborough United.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST
Malik Mothersille was on trial with Everton. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesMalik Mothersille was on trial with Everton. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Malik Mothersille was on trial with Everton. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

A striker who was on trial with Everton has opted to sign a deal with a Football League side.

The Toffees' under-21s opted to run the rule over Malik Mothersille this summer following his decision to turn down a new contract at Chelsea at the end of last season. The 19-year-old made three substitute appearances for Paul Tait's side against Liverpool, Middlesbrough and Brighton.

But Mothersille has decided to instead pursue first-team football down the pyramid and has joined League One outfit Peterborough United. The teenager scored a double for Chelsea under-21s against the Posh in the EFL Trophy last season and has penned a long-term deal.

Peterborough co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: "We love a young striker joining our club who has lots of potential to develop with our first team. Delighted to announce transfer of Malik Mothersille on permanent transfer from @ChelseaFC on a long-term deal. Welcome to @theposh Malik."

Related topics:ChelseaPeterborough UnitedLeague OneLiverpool