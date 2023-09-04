The striker played three times for Everton under-21s but has joined Peterborough United.

Malik Mothersille was on trial with Everton. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

A striker who was on trial with Everton has opted to sign a deal with a Football League side.

The Toffees' under-21s opted to run the rule over Malik Mothersille this summer following his decision to turn down a new contract at Chelsea at the end of last season. The 19-year-old made three substitute appearances for Paul Tait's side against Liverpool, Middlesbrough and Brighton.

But Mothersille has decided to instead pursue first-team football down the pyramid and has joined League One outfit Peterborough United. The teenager scored a double for Chelsea under-21s against the Posh in the EFL Trophy last season and has penned a long-term deal.