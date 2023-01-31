Everton transfer deadline day latest news as AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo is linked with a move.

Everton are ‘trying to sign’ AS Roma attacking midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, according to reports.

Sport Italia claims that the Toffees are hoping to sign the 23-year-old before tonight’s 11pm cut-off point.

Everton face a race against time to get deals over the line before the transfer window shuts. They’ve yet to make a signing this month in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation.

Zaniolo is keen to depart Roma in a bid for more game-time. He’s made 17 appearances this season and recorded two goals and three assists. Leeds United have also been linked with the 11-cap Italy international.

Zaniolo was left out of Roma’s squad for their 2-1 loss to Napoli last weekend. According to manager Jose Mourinho, he told the Italian outfit he wants to leave. And in response, Mourinho declared that Zaniolo will stay at Roma.