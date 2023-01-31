Everton are ‘trying to sign’ AS Roma attacking midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, according to reports.
Sport Italia claims that the Toffees are hoping to sign the 23-year-old before tonight’s 11pm cut-off point.
Everton face a race against time to get deals over the line before the transfer window shuts. They’ve yet to make a signing this month in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation.
Zaniolo is keen to depart Roma in a bid for more game-time. He’s made 17 appearances this season and recorded two goals and three assists. Leeds United have also been linked with the 11-cap Italy international.
Zaniolo was left out of Roma’s squad for their 2-1 loss to Napoli last weekend. According to manager Jose Mourinho, he told the Italian outfit he wants to leave. And in response, Mourinho declared that Zaniolo will stay at Roma.
The former Chelsea boss said: “Zaniolo told me he doesn’t want to play for us anymore, that he doesn’t want to train with the team. So that’s why I say that he will unfortunately stay with us after all.”