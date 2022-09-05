‘Inspirational coach’ makes huge decision that will impact Everton midfielder

Tyler Onyango is on loan from Everton at League One club Burton Albion but Jimmy Flloyd Hasselbaink has left his post as manager.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has resigned as Burton Albion manager.

And the decision for the former Chelsea and Leeds United striker to depart the League One club will have an impact on Tyler Onyango.

The midfielder is currently on a season-long loan at the Pirelli Stadium.

It's Onyango's first taste of regular senior football, having made three Everton appearances last season.

Indeed, it was Hasselbaink who signed Onyango on loan in the summer.

But it's proved a challenging spell for the 19-year-old so far. The Brewers sit bottom of League One, having picked up just one point in seven games.

Onyango has made six appearances in all competitions - his latest when he came off the bench in Burton's 2-1 defeat at Oxford United.

And on the back of that loss, Hasselbaink has now departed.

Hasselbaink told the club’s website: “I have taken the club as far as I can with the limited resources available and it is time for someone else to come in and inject some new energy. I would like to thank the fans, and everyone associated with the club, including the chairman, and to wish them all the best in the future.

Chairman Ben Robinson said: “I have enjoyed working with Jimmy who is an inspirational coach and I understand and respect his decision to move on.

“I want to thank him for the success he brought to the club both on and off the field and I wish him well with his future career.”