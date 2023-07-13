LiverpoolWorld has all you need to know to watch Everton’s pre-season fixture.

Everton are set to begin their pre-season with a fixture against Swiss club Stade Nyonnais in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 14 July.

Sean Dyche’s side will face the Swiss second division club at their Centre Sportif De Colovray complex as part of a pre-season training camp on the Swiss-French border.

Pre-season began on July 6, with players returning to Finch Farm for initial fitness testing, but Everton will spend the week in Switzerland before returning home for three friendlies against EFL sides at the end of the month.

With no new signings in the door as of yet, this fixture will feature most of the squad from last season including several youngsters looking to impress.

When does Everton v Stade Nyyonnais kick-off?

This pre-season clash is set to take place on Friday, July 14.

Kick-off at the Centre Sportif de Colovray in Nyon, Switzerland is set for 5pm UK time.

How to watch Everton v Stade Nyyonnais

The game will be shown live on Everton TV, along with the Toffees’ other pre-season fixtures. To watch the match for free, Toffees fans must be members or have a season ticket.

An adult club membership costs £35 and a child’s is £20. Alternatively, a single-game pass costs £8.99.

Everton v Stade Nyyonnais injury news

Dyche took a strong squad to Switzerland with him as the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jordan Pickford and Dele Alli are all among the group.

Three players who won’t be there are Seamus Coleman, Vitalyi Mykolenko and Mason Holgate - meaning Everton are short on defensive numbers. Coleman is still recovering from his late-season injury that saw him miss the final few games.

Returning loan-ee’s Alli and Andre Gomes will both be looking to impress after contrasting season’s abroad in the Turkish Super League and Ligue 1 respectively.